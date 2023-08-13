Drake Tells Crowd No Throwing Bras Since His Son Adonis Is There

In a concert shocker, Drake told the crowd last night to not throw any bras onstage, but for good reason.

Drake Tells Crowd No Throwing Bras Because His Son Adonis Is There

On Saturday (Aug. 12), Drake brought his It's All a Blur Tour to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Usually, during his performance, Drizzy allows women to throw their bras onstage. But for this particular show, he informed the crowd to not throw any bras and for good reason — his son Adonis was in the building.

"Hey look to be honest with cha, I can't talk about titties tonight and I love ya," he told the crowd via a video that was uploaded on TikTok (watch below). "'Cause my son is at the show for the first time ever."

"So we are gonna keep it PG tonight, y'all, keep them bras on," he added.

Drake Doesn't Play When It Comes to His Son Adonis

Drake doesn't tolerate any trolling when it comes to his son.

Over the weekend, Drake shared on his Instagram account a photo of himself taking out his son's braids in a tender father-and-son moment. Adonis appears to be bored by the tedious task, but he sits patiently with a mini basketball in one hand and his face in the other.

Drizzy's good friend Lil Yachty saw his touching photo and decided to poke fun at Drake for tending to his son's hair. "It’s no way you're sitting here acting like you're braiding his hair for the internet," he wrote in the comment section of his IG photo.

The "Rich Flex" rapper caught wind of Lil Boat's comment and delivered a vicious clap back. "I was unbraiding it b***h," he responded. "Your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school."

Ouch! Don't mess with Drake when it comes to his son.

See Drake inform the crowd no bra throwing tonight below.

Watch Drake Tell the Crowd No Bra Throwing Because His Son Is in Attendance Below