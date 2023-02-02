Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report

We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."

XXL has reached out to Spotify for confirmation.

Although the Toronto rap star was humbled by the honor, he's looking for more than just plaudits. On Wednesday, Drake jumped on his Instagram Story showing a screenshot that claimed he had become the first artist in history to exceed 75 billion streams on the popular streaming platform. However, according to Chartmasters.org, Drake is at 55 million streams, which is very impressive.

Drake makes Spotify history with surpassing 75 billion steams on the platform. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Nonetheless, the Her Loss creator wants compensation for his hard work. The 6 God captioned his celebratory image, "We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive. So feel free to send me a LeBron-sized check. I have enough dinner plates [tears of joy emoji]."

Drake's latest milestone comes after his collaborative project, Her Loss, with 21 Savage, surpassed one billion streams on Spotify on Dec. 25, 2022. Drizzy also holds the record for having the most albums with over one billion streams in Spotify history (12), according to Chart Data.

Drake will most likely see a huge boost in streams later this year, if and when he embarks on a joint tour with 21 Savage, as he teased last year.

