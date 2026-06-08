Drake’s ‘Shabang’ Sparks New Internet Challenge

Drake's "Shabang" has sparked a new internet challenge.

The single off Drizzy's Iceman album is currently the No. 4 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans are now using the popular song as the internet's latest video challenge. In the clips, fans use video editing to make drinks and other itmes appear out of nowhere while Drake raps, "Maneesh on the beat, shabang/All of my opps, they dead/Why do they gas me up?/Where does it go? My head."

"Shabang" is one of the most popular songs from Drake's new album. Offset recently crowned the track song of the summer. The song was produced by 40 and Canadian producer Maneesh. It features ad-libs from Quavo and the late Takeoff.

Drake's Iceman album has been a rousing success, despite getting mixed reviews initially. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with its sister albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour, coming in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Forty-two songs from the album debuted in the Billboard Hot 100, including "Janice STFU," which debuted at No. 1.

With the chart-topping single, Drake surpassed Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a male solo artist. Drake foreshadowed surpassing MJ on the Iceman album cover, which features Drizzy wearing Jackson's crystal-studded glove, which Drake reportedly bought for 123,000 in 2023.

In addition to the "Shabang" Challenge, rappers are also going viral for rapping over multiple Iceman beats.

Check out fans doing the viral "Shabang" challenge below.

See Fans Doing the "Shabang" Challenge

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