Drake Confesses to a Backstreet Boys Member That Their Song Was Playing During His First Kiss

Drake's first kiss was soundtracked by none other than the Backstreet Boys, and he made sure to let one of the group members know upon their first time meeting.

In a new interview with Billboard published on Wednesday (June 24), BSB member Kevin Richardson shared a story about running into Drizzy in Toronto in 2022.

"I think for my kids, probably the coolest thing that ever happened is when we were on the DNA Tour and we were in Toronto," he recalled. "We had just gotten there and we went to a restaurant and it just happened to be like Drake's–that's where he always goes. [...] And all of a sudden Drake comes in.

"The maître d’ is like, ‘Excuse me, Drake is here and he would love, when you're finished [...], to be able to come over and say hi,’" he continued. "And then we went and saw him and he told a story about his first kiss was to one of our songs! And then he's like, 'What are you guys doing in town?' I'm like, 'We're playing three shows.' He's like, 'Could I come through? He came through, got up on stage and performed with us."

The moment was well documented in July 2022, with Drizzy joining the superstar boyband for their hit "I Want It That Way." After dubbing himself the sixth member, Drake shared context to why the on-stage moment meant so much to him.

"At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her," he told the crowd. "It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like, you know, I had a shot at being cool.

"If she can see me now, you know what I'm talking about?" he concluded.

Check out the interview and relive Drizzy's moment on stage below.

Watch Kevin Richardson Recall Meeting Drake

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