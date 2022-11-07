Drake and 21 Savage Tease Tour in Support of Her Loss Album

Drake and 21 Savage have teased a tour for their just-released collaborative album Her Loss.

On Monday (Nov. 7), rumors of Drake and 21 Savage going on tour started surfacing on social media. The buzz is most likely from Drizzy teasing a tour with 21 on his SiriusXM Sound 42 radio program Table for One last Friday (Nov. 4). While discussing their favorite tracks on Her Loss, Drake said he couldn't wait to perform the songs on tour.

"Um, I'm excited for tour," the OVO leader said at the 3:58-mark in the video below. "I'm excited for tours just another opportunity for me to be with my brother and, just, I mean shit our set that night is going to be dangerous."

"On God," 21 responded, agreeing with Drake's assessment.

"It's gonna be dangerous like that's a tour in itself," the 6 God continued. "Like, yeah people are gonna get a tour within a tour with them."

XXL has reached out to Drake and 21 Savage's reps for comment.

Also, Drake will perform a special intimate concert at New York City's famed Apollo Theater on Friday (Nov. 11). The show will be broadcast exclusively on SiriusXM Radio. There's a strong possibility that Drizzy will bring out 21 to perform songs from Her Loss during his concert.

Nevertheless, news of a possible Her Loss tour has fans very excited.

"We need Drake & 21 Savage to go on tour together," tweeted one person. "Last time Drake went on tour was in 2018, so he’s gonna need to do this if he wants to keep betting."

Another fan wrote, "If Drake and 21 Savage really are going on tour together, I'm buying my tickets expeditiously! 21 is lit with his live performances and I've yet to see Drake live."

Hopefully, Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss tour will come sooner than later.

Check Out Fan Reactions to Drake and 21 Savage Possibly Going on Tour Below