Odell Beckham Jr. Uses Puking Emoji to Describe Drake in New Post

Odell Beckham Jr. and Drake are reportedly very good friends, but recently OBJ used a puking emoji to describe Drizzy in a new tweet.

On Friday (Nov. 4), Odell Beckham Jr. jumped on Twitter and posted a tweet aimed at Drake that reads, "DRAKE is just….. I mean ion even kno what to say anymore," along with a puking emoji.

The perceived negative post has many fans wondering if Odell has terminated his friendship with Drizzy over the controversy surrounding his alleged misogynistic lyrics toward Megan Thee Stallion on "Circo Loco."

"[It] wasn't directed at megan but ifnthe shoe fits wear it. shots Drake was referring to was bbl injections. still a stallion means still a thick woman. the line right after even said she won't get the joke but she still smiling," wrote one user.

Another person wrote, "Trash… Drake is trash…"

This fan wrote a rude tweet that reads: "You do know that dissing is apart of rapping right? No matter what it is[,] @obj stay outta rap business [yawning face emoji] and stay on the field with your constant knee injuries [cry laughing emoji] [finger pointing emoji]."

However, since Odell is good friends with Drake, the NFL star may have been complementing the Toronto rap star for his stellar work on Her Loss. The puking emoji may be in reference to Drake's lyrical performance on the album as being sick, as in "cool" or "excellent."

Drake has not responded to Odell Beckham Jr.'s tweet as of yet. Nevertheless, Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative project Her Loss has been the most talked about album this week - from the rollout to the front cover art to the lyrics.