Suge Knight Bashes Drake for Using Tupac Shakur as a Pawn in A.I. Diss Song, Blames Snoop Dogg for ‘Pac’s Downfall

Suge Knight is bashing Drake for using A.I.-generated voices of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg to diss Kendrick Lamar. He's also taking the moment to accuse Snoop of playing a role in Tupac's downfall.

Suge Knight Is Not a Fan of Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" Featuring A.I. Versions of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg

On Monday (April 22), Breakbeat Media dropped a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of Suge Knight's Collect Call podcast. Evidently, the currently incarcerated rap mogul is not a fan of Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle," the most recent diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar. Knight is taking umbrage with the fact that Drizzy used artificial intelligence to include verses in the likenesses of both Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur.

"Drake, hey, youngsta," Suge Knight says in the video below. "Young people do what young people do, it's y'all turn. But my little homie ’Pac, he wasn't no joke then, and he damn sure ain't no joke now. Putting him on a song with him dissing Kendrick for everybody entertainment, that ain't how it go."

Suge Knight is certainly qualified to speak on the nature of Tupac Shakur's character. In the mid-1990s, Suge famously posted bond for ’Pac while he served a prison sentence for a sexual assault conviction. He subsequently signed Tupac to a deal with Death Row Records. The former Death Row CEO is also well-versed in rap beef as Suge played an integral role in the infamous East Coast vs. West Coast beef that involved Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Suge Knight Accuses Snoop Dogg of Contributing to Tupac Shakur's Demise

On the subject of Snoop Dogg, Suge's forthcoming episode of Collect Call finds him boldly accusing the current owner of Death Row Records of being part of Tupac's untimely demise. In the audio clip, he explains that, in his opinion, Drake's use of Snoop's voice on the Kendrick Lamar diss track is disrespectful to ’Pac's legacy.

"As far as putting him [Tupac] on a song with Snoop, who was part of his downfall, his exit, that ain't never a good look," Suge Knight says. "’Pac was a king on that chessboard. He never was a pawn, so he can't be made to be a pawn now."

Suge Knight Thinks Los Angeles Gangs Could Unite Against Drake for Dissing Kendrick Lamar

Knight closes his one-way conversation with Drake by making note of Los Angeles gang culture. The implication is that because Kendrick Lamar hails from Compton, Calif., Drizzy may be subject to backlash from the West Coast streets.

"West Coast, it's a whole state of real gang members of all colors, all races" Suge explains ominously. "You don't want them to come together. Especially when mothaf**kas sleeping in the lion's den. Don't wake those lions up."

Suge Knight Claims Victory for Kendrick Lamar

Suge Knight is very much interested in the lyrical warfare Kendrick Lamar has been involved with recently. Aside from his dramatic take on Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle," Suge declared a victory for K-Dot over J. Cole. After Cole publicly retracted his response to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" on "7 Minute Drill," earlier this month, Knight viewed the moment as a sign of weakness.

In the clips below, listen to Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" featuring A.I. versions of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg as well as Suge Knight's opinion on the Kendrick Lamar diss track.

Listen to Suge Knight Blast Drake for Using A.I. Versions of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg to Diss Kendrick Lamar on "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Listen to Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" Featuring A.I.-Generated Verses From Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg

Watch Snoop Dogg's Reaction to Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle"