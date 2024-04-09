Suge Knight Declares Kendrick Lamar the Winner, Goes In on J. Cole

Suge Knight declares a big win for Kendrick Lamar and, at the same time, goes in on J. Cole.

Suge Knight Says Kendrick Lamar Is the Winner of the Rap Battle With J. Cole

Suge is enamored with Kendrick Lamar at the moment. In an upcoming episode of Suge's Collect Call podcast obtained by TMZ on Monday (April 9), the currently incarcerated hip-hop exec offers his take on Kenny throwing shots at both J. Cole and Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." Knight believes that King Kendrick has already walked away with the victory.

"West Coast, stand up," Suge Knight says in the audio clip below. "It's a victory. Kendrick Lamar is a real muthaf**ka from the hood. He really from there and everybody going to ride with him."

Suge Knight Bashes J. Cole for Taking Back His Kendrick Lamar Diss

While the former Death Row Records boss sides with his fellow California comrade, Suge also has a very strong opinion about how J. Cole is handling the high-profile rap beef. After Cole took back his Kendrick Lamar diss on the new song "7 Minute Drill" during a recent performance at the 2024 Dreamville Festival, Suge views it as a sign of weakness.

"J. Cole, you supposed to say what you mean and mean what you say," Knight explains. "To be the best, you gotta beat the best. This is a contact sport. As we used to say back in the day, if you don't want to be a gangsta rapper, go be R&B."

He later adds: "J. Cole, with that attitude, we'd still be in slavery ... I'm going to tell you like I tell my son, if you act like a p***y, people going to treat you like a p***y."

In the clip from the forthcoming episode of the Collect Call podcast below, listen to Suge Knight give his pointed thoughts on the battle between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

Listen to Suge Knight Declare Victory for Kendrick Lamar and Bash J. Cole for Taking Back His Diss