Joe Budden Insists J. Cole Has to Diss Ye to Redeem Himself

Joe Budden is convinced J. Cole must diss Ye in order to redeem himself for bowing out of the Kendrick Lamar beef.

Joe Budden Reacts to Ye Dissing J. Cole

On Wednesday (April 24), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast aired on streaming platforms. During the talk, the JBP crew talked about Ye's viral "Like That (Remix)" verse where he takes a shot at J. Cole.

"This moment is J. Cole's free pardon," Joe says at the 1:24:10 mark of the interview below. "I told y'all that J. Cole was gonna have to find somebody to kick his a*s and it couldn't be nobody chump and small. There is no better person than Kanye, the n***a that you been had smoke with. The n***a that been had smoke with your OG Hov. Who is now on a record saying some s**t about you? I know that you home with the sage."

Budden continued, "I know that this beef s**t is not in your spirit, but if you were to wake up one day in a different mood, now is the time. Kill him, kill him. Make an example out of this non-rapping n***a and it would be easy, too. It would be easy. Jump in and tell us the difference in how you felt about the Kendrick s**t and why the rest of the field it's your a*s."

Kanye West Disses J. Cole on "Like That (Remix)"

Budden's plea for Cole to return fire comes after Ye fired shots at the Dreamville leader on his "Like That (Remix)" last Saturday (April 20).

"It's a rap for n***as/Where's Lucian? Serve your master, n***a/You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?/Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n***as/Y'all so outta sight, outta mind/I can't even think of a Drake line/Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry/Play this s**t back a hundred-thirty times," Ye raps on the song.

Ye has since struggled to upload his "Like That (Remix)" song to YouTube, trying twice and having it taken down both times.

See Joe Budden weighing in on what J. Cole's response to Ye should be below.

Watch the Latest Episode of The Joe Budden Podcast