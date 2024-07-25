Joe Budden Says He’s in No Rush to Listen to Eminem’s New Album and Explains Why

Joe Budden says he is in no hurry to listen to Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) because he has outgrown the sense of urgency to immediately run out and check out the latest Em LP.

The Joe Budden Podcast Reviews Eminem's New Album

On Tuesday (July 22), The Joe Budden Podcast shared a YouTube segment of them reviewing Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). While some of Joe's cohosts had positive reviews, Joe admitted he had not even given the record a spin at the time of recording.

"I will eventually listen to this, but I haven’t yet," Joe said at the 6:57 mark of the pod below. "In my younger years, I couldn’t imagine a day where I didn’t run to an Eminem project—excluding him dissing me...what was that? Kamikaze?" he explained. "An Eminem project, you rush to it. I know where he stands as an MC. I know what he does. I didn’t feel that urgency with this. It has nothing to do with him or with music."

Joe said him not listening to the album has nothing to do with Em shading him two albums ago.

"I don’t care about none of the Slim Shady sh*t. I don’t care about f**king Jennifer Aniston or whoever he’s dissing, f**king Nick Storm, Nick Fury, or whoever he’s dissing," Budden continued. "For me, Slim Shady helped me to live and stay alive and deal with depression. Back then, that’s what he did for me... I’ma check out the Em album, but I felt good that I have outgrown the urgency of having to rush to it."

Eminem and Joe Budden's History

Eminem and Joe Budden have a deeper past than just being rap peers. Joe was signed to Em's Shady Records as a member of the supergroup Slaughterhouse along with Joell Ortiz, Royce 5'9" and King Crooked in the early 2010s.

In 2017, Joe dismissed Em's Rivial album on his podcast. The following year, Joe said he was a better rapper than Em, after being dissed by Shady on the remix of his song "Chloraseptic." Em would diss Joe again on the 2018 Kamikaze track "Fall" rapping, "Somebody tell Budden before I snap, he better fasten it/Or have his body baggage zipped/The closest thing he's had to hits is smacking b**ches."



Em also dissed Joe two years later on the Music to Be Murdered By song "Lock It Up."

