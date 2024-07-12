24 of Eminem’s Wildest and Offensive Lyrics on New Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce)

Eminem is back with a new album and he's up to his same old tricks, which includes a lot of shock and awe.

The 51-year-old rapper released his latest LP The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) on Friday (July 12), and the 19-song album is jam-packed with elite-level lyricism. As par for the course, Em delivers some crazy bars throughout the project ranging from rhymes that will make your skin crawl to purposely offensive lyrics where the Detroit rapper spits in the face of being politically correct.

Nobody is safe from Slim Shady's insane musings, including the dead (Christopher Reeves jokes in 2024), handicapped and other rappers. Em even disses Diddy and his sexual assault allegations on the song "Fuel" featuring JID.

"Do not test like an essay (Why?)/’Cause like where my homies out West, aye (Yeah)/

We can just say (What?)/I'm like an R-A-P-E-R/I got so many S-As," Em raps. "S-As/Wait, he didn't just spell the word rapper and leave out a 'P', did he?/Yup/R-I-P, rest in peace, Biggie/And ’Pac, both of y'all should be living/Yup, but I ain't tryna beef with him ’cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D, get him/And that's the only way you're gonna be killing me (Nah)Ain't gonna be on no beat, silly (Yeah)."

Shady's back. Tell a friend.

Check out the wildest lyrics from Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) below.