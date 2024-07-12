Did Eminem Diss Kendrick Lamar on His New Album?

Fans think Eminem took a shot at Kendrick Lamar on his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), but did he?

Did Eminem Diss K-Dot on New Album?

On Friday (July 12), Eminem returned with his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce). The project opens with the intro track "Renaissance," which finds Slim name-dropping several rappers.

"'Cause I don't see no fans, all I see's a bunch of complainers/'Kendrick's album was cool, but it didn't have any bangers,'" Em raps on the Luis Resto-produced track. "'Wayne's album or Ye's, couldn't tell you which one was lamer/Joyner's album was corny/Shady's new sh*t is way worse/Everything is either too tame or there's too much anger/I didn't like the beat, so I hated Might Delete Later'/You nerdy pricks would find somethin' wrong with 36 Chambers/It's what they do to the greats/Pick apart a Picasso and make excuses to hate/So you can wait for your flowers until you're blue in the face."

Some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, believe the lyrics are shots at K-Dot and others.

"Eminem took a shot at Kendrick in his new album," one person posted.

Eminem just cooked kendrick, lil wayne and kanye back to back looool," another person determined.

Em is clearly speaking in the third person through the outlook of a hater and is not dissing Dot or the other MCs he named. However, the same can't be said for Ja Rule who catches a stray on the song "Guilty Conscience 2."

Eminem Drops Album's Lead Singles "Houdini" and "Tobey"

Eminem's new album arrived after he previously dropped off the project's lead singles "Houdini" and "Tobey" on May 31 and June 28, respectively. The former single is named after famed escape artist Harry Houdini and samples Steve Miller Band's 1982 song "Abracadabra." Eminem also dropped off a hilarious music video to coincide with the release of the single.

As for "Tobey," Em dropped a cinematic visual for the Big Sean and BabyTron-assisted track on July 8. The video, directed by Cole Bennett featured appearances from all three Detroit natives, and had the rappers hanging around what seemed to be Eminem's childhood home at 19946 Dresden St. in Detroit.

In total, Em's latest LP has 19 songs with guest appearances from JID, Skylar Grey and others, and includes a sequel to the track "Guilty Conscience."

Marshall has been hinting this could be his last album. He connected with legendary magician David Blaine earlier in May for a strange FaceTime call to tease the release of "Houdini." Together the pair discussed how Em could somehow make his career disappear. The promo trailer then ended with Blaine chewing on a wine glass to the shock and awe of onlookers.

