Here Are the Complete Lyrics to Eminem’s ‘Tobey’ Featuring Big Sean and BabyTron

Eminem just dropped the new song "Tobey," and he's deployed some fellow Detroit natives in Big Sean and BabyTron.

On Tuesday (July 2), Shady came through the second single from his highly anticipated new LP, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce). Following "Houdini," which had more of the zany Slim feel, the new Marvy Ayy, John Nocito, Daniyel, Carlton McDowell, Cole Bennett and Eminem-produced track finds the rappers delivering bars over a haunting instrumental.

The new track comes on the heels of Em announcing the official release date for The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) as July 12.

The new Eminem album was first announced by Dr. Dre during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March and confirmed by Shady the following month. The rollout has included a true-crime-themed trailer and a newspaper obituary.

Check out the complete lyrics to Eminem's "Tobey" with Big Sean and BabyTron below.

See Lyrics to Eminem's "Tobey" Featuring Big Sean and BabyTron

Intro [BabyTron and Big Sean]

Sh*t, f**k, sh*t

Boy, ha

Chorus [BabyTron]

Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, but see, me, it was a goat

If you want space, I hope you take your helmet off soon as you get up to Venus and choke

Even while sleepin', be thinkin' so woke

White Cartiers, all I'm seein' is dope

My city Leia and I'm Obi-Wan, got a mission to pass, I just might be the hope

Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, but see, me, it was a goat

If you want space, I hope you take your helmet off soon as you get up to Venus and choke

Even while sleepin', be thinkin' so woke

White Cartiers, all I'm seein' is dope

My city Leia and I'm Obi-Wan, got a mission to pass, I just might be the hope

Verse 1 [BabyTron]

No español, I'm allergic to rojo and legally blind, all I'm seein' is go

D to the A, there and back, if we ride with the Drac', can't smoke from the T to the O

Upped in the b**ch, you can keep what you owe

Granny told me, "Boy, you reap what you sow"

Do the most, we over, even the score

Steady on the run, glued his feet to the floor

Up in my Tesla, I'm rollin' up extras, I stopped at Valero, think I should quit smokin'

Life is a gamble and I'm playin' slots, pull it down, close my eyes, and I pray I win tokens

All Wock', no pop, how we drive, you can come and take a baby sip, still tasted just potent

One of one, sittin' 'round the stars, double R, finna race, hit the Wraith, like a spaceship it's floatin'

All this drip, think I am below sea level

Cut your own wrist off with that weak bezel

Ride around with the iron giant, make 'em eat metal

Watch unc' break a rock down to three pebbles

Bam-bam, down three, hit the grand slam

Four pockets full, fully switched, go wham-wham

Pants cramp, pull it out, I'm countin' 'til my hands cramp

Road DSM on the beach, not a sand stand

Interlude [Big Sean]

Boy

Ayy, ayy

Verse 2 [Big Sean]

They wanna bleed me and lead me to act like they need me, but f**k it, I do it alone (Woah)

She wanna touch me and rub me and go back to hubby, he probably could smell my cologne (Damn)

I was immersin' in merci, I show 'em no mercy, I really was watchin' the throne (For real)

Ni**as ain't turnin' me down, when my baby asleep only time that I'm watchin' my tone (Shh)

We don't want chips with a chip on our shoulder

If he Obi-Wan, then I gotta be Yoda

Don't need no promoter, we pull up, they know us

I'm the Ayatollah snatching your controller

I don't give a f**k about you when I'm focused

F**k all the drugs you take, I'm takin' over

I paid attention, don't need no payola

Can't take 'way from me, you just need to take cover (Frr)

I can paint a picture like I made the stencil

F**k your whole image, I'm with Cole Bennett

I don't know what the f**k they done told ni**as

I put all of my heart and my soul in it

I met you in person, you so different

I can't listen to you for a whole minute

Took a blood test, ain't no h*e in it

Watch your muthaf**kin' mouth 'fore I go in it

They like, "No, he didn't," got 'em more invested

If it's one thing I make, I make no exceptions

I got new addresses, I got no reception

I got love and hate comin' from both directions

B**ch, I come from the D where they BMFing

Where they movin' them keys like a chord progression

B**ch, I'm omnipresent, I got no reflection

Made a livin' off bars, I need no correction (No)

Grindin' shit out, gotta stay patient

While you outside, we on staycation

Locked the f**k in, ain't no playin' for real 'less you playmakin'

I take the chances you hate takin'

F**k it, dog, I'ma go Wes Craven

I'm at the safe, f**k a safe haven

They play with my name and I can't take it (Lil' b**ch)

Chorus [BabyTron and Eminem]

Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, but see, me, it was a goat

If you want space, I hope you take your helmet off soon as you get up to Venus and choke

Even while sleepin', be thinkin' so woke

White Cartiers, all I'm seein' is dope (Yeah)

My city Leia and I'm Obi-Wan, got a mission to pass, I just might be the hope

Verse 3 [Eminem]

Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, me? Must've got bit by a goat (Yeah)

I used to dream as a kid I would grow (Baa)

To be one, I hope that I inspire hope (For what?)

For you to go get what you desire most (Yeah)

Spit fire, b**ch, I was just flyin' coach (Yeah)

Y'all thought you was sick, you were misdiagnosed (Nope)

I'm dope and you'll never have this high a dose (Nope, yeah)

Now my estates in the buildin', and b**ch, I done slept on more floors than the Empire State ('Pire State) Building

I got so many stories, but I hate ceilings (Haha)

Ain't feelin' your top five favorite rappers (Woo)

So I know they 'bout to be pissed at me (Why?)

But this, to me, is a mystery

How rappers I've already ripped could be (What?)

Higher up on a list than me (Ha)

Yet here I sit on your list though at five (Hm), which still was fine

But just know inside, to me, that sh*t's hilarious, so when I (Haha)

Get dissed though and by a pioneer

Who was one of the reasons why I am here

They tell me I should just let that sh*t go and slide (Why?)

"Melle Mel shouldn't get no reply" (Why?)

"That man is a legend," b**ch, so am I (Haha, yeah)

And anyone else who thinks it'd be wise and easy as pie

To beat me and tries, can treat me just like poison (What?), they can eat me and die (Hehe)

Middle finger stuck up, but I never conceded

When have I ever retreated? (Never) You never seen it

Every dream that I ever dreamt, I exceeded

Cement my legacy, I definitely did controversy, I always said all I needed

Treat it like a truck, hit it head-on, I meet it (Krrk)

I get on a beat and it's like that "Eye of The Tiger" song is playin' on my head on repeat

I been knocked down so many times, can't count (Ugh)

Sometimes, sh*t does not pan out

That's just the way that the card hand's dealt

Jon Manzel, odd man out (What?)

But heavyweight, word to Scott Van Pelt

I can't help but feel like a victim of child abuse

'Cause I am 'bout to get that goddamn belt (Now strap, man)

Way beyond crazy, Shady gone, but hey, maybe, I am the GOAT

With Big Sean and BabyTron, and that's why they be on the sh*t they be on, 'cause (Ugh)

Chorus [BabyTron]

Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, but see, me, it was a goat

If you want space, I hope you take your helmet off soon as you get up to Venus and choke

Even while sleepin', be thinkin' so woke

White Cartiers, all I'm seein' is dope

My city Leia and I'm Obi-Wan, got a mission to pass, I just might be the hope

