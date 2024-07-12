Eminem Takes Aim at Diddy and His Sexual Assault Allegations on New Song ‘Fuel’ Featuring JID

Eminem just unleashed his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), and in true Slim Shady fashion, he's calling out Diddy for the sexual assault allegations against him on the song "Fuel" featuring JID.

Eminem Goes In on Diddy on New Song "Fuel"

On Friday (July 12), Em came through with his highly anticipated 12th studio LP, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce). The album title signifies the "final blow or shot given to kill" Slim Shady, which is the meaning of coupe de grâce. On the 19-track project, Em returns to his menacing ways and takes aim at Diddy on the track "Fuel" featuring JID.

"Do not test like an essay (Why?)/’Cause like where my homies out West, aye (Yeah)/

We can just say (What?)/I'm like an R-A-P-E-R/I got so many S-As/S-As/Wait, he didn't just spell the word rapper and leave out a 'P', did he?/Yup/R-I-P, rest in peace, Biggie/And ’Pac, both of y'all should be living/Yup, but I ain't tryna beef with him ’cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D, get him/And that's the only way you're gonna be killing me (Nah)

Ain't gonna be on no beat, silly (Yeah)," he raps.

The specific lyrics "I'm like an R-A-P-E-R/I got so many S-As/S-As/Wait, he didn't just spell the word rapper and leave out a 'P', did he?" refer to Diddy's nickname from the 1990s, P. Diddy, and the many sexual assault allegations that have been filed against him. Since last November, there have been eight lawsuits alleging rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and violence at the hands of the disgraced rap mogul, among other accusations. One lawsuit filed by Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, was settled out of court.

Shady's Back After Hiatus

Eminem's latest studio effort comes after Dr. Dre first confirmed the existence of new Eminem music on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March. Marshall then confirmed the news himself when he dropped a trailer for The Death of Slim Shady during the 2024 NFL Draft. Em continued to tease the album by publishing an obituary in the Detroit Free Press on May 14.

"Slime Shady Made Lasting Impressions" the headline read. The obit explained Slim Shady's iconic impact on the rap game, explaining how he was a "rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene" that became a household name after the release of "My Name Is" in 1999.

Eminem then confirmed that the album was on its way after sharing a cryptic teaser trailer on social media on May 20. He followed it up with a funny teaser trailer for "Houdini" on May 29, which featured famed illusionist David Blaine eating a wine glass. After dropping "Houdini" and its accompanying video on May 31, he released the album's second single "Tobey" on June 28, which features appearances from Big Sean and BabyTron.

Listen to Eminem's song "Fuel" and The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) below.

Listen to Eminem's "Fuel" Featuring JID

Listen to Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce)