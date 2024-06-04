20 Eminem Lyrics That Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Even Eminem would admit he's a little insane in the membrane. For evidence, look no further than some of his past lyrics. The Detroit MC has been credited with some of the most vile and morbid rhymes in hip-hop history. Being that he's one of the G.O.A.T.s when it comes to wordplay, Eminem can get descriptively gory when it comes to describing his horror movie-esque twisted fantasies on wax. Early Eminem tracks rapped as his alter-ego Slim Shady were especially dark, including songs like "'97 Bonnie & Clyde," "Kim" and "Kill You."

While the 51-year-old rapper has cut back a bit on the visceral carnage in recent LPs, he has a new album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) coming soon. The lead single "Houdini," released on May 31, finds Em delivering plenty of outlandish bars, including a line about Megan Thee Stallion he received backlash for. It has the vintage Slim Shady feel. But it lacks the gore factor.

With the rollout of his new album, the Detroit rap god has been hinting at a possible end of some sort. Along with a true crime-themed trailer, he even had a faux obituary printed in the Detroit Free Press back in May.

"Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end," the obit reads "His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth."

Does this mean the demise of the Slim Shady alter-ego that provided fans with so many macabre mementos? Time will tell.

As the Slim Shady era appears to be coming to an end, check out 20 of Eminem's most descriptively gory lyrics below.