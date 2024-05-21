Eminem Appears to Hint That The Death of Slim Shady Album Is Dropping Very Soon

Eminem seems to hint that his new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is dropping very soon.

Eminem Hints New Album Is Coming Very Soon

On Monday (May 20), Eminem hopped on social media to share a cryptic teaser that shows an iMessage text sent to "all contacts" using the Invisible Ink feature. As the ink dissolves, the text reads: "...and for my last trick!"

The text is also time-stamped at midnight on Friday (May 31), implying that Em could be dropping his new project on that date.

Eminem Eulogizes Slim Shady as Part of Album Rollout

Eminem has been creatively rolling out his new album all month. Back on May 14, Em eulogized his beloved alter-ego in the Detroit Free Press, running an obituary in the sports section titled "Slime Shady Made Lasting Impressions," The subhead read "Fans 'Will Never Forget' Controversial Rapper," and the obit continues to imply this album could be the final outro for his Slim Shady character.

Dr. Dre first confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March Eminem is dropping a new album in 2024. Marshall Mathers himself then confirmed this news by releasing a true crime trailer during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Check out the teaser appearing to hint The Death of Slim Shady is dropping soon below.

Watch Eminem's Teaser That Hints At The Death of Slim Shady Album Dropping Very Soon