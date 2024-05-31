Eminem Faces Backlash for Rapping About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting on New Song “Houdini”

Eminem is facing backlash for rapping about Megan Thee Stallion's shooting on his new song "Houdini."

Eminem Raps About Megan Thee Stallion on "Houdini"

On Friday (May 31), Eminem returned with his new song "Houdini." As fans dove in to the track, they noticed that Em name-dropped Megan Thee Stallion in the track's first verse, and appeared to reference her being shot in the feet by Tory Lanez.

"If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat?" Em spits.

The track upset a plethora of Megan Thee Stallion supporters, who came out in droves on social media to condemn Em for seemingly making light of the Houston Hottie's 2020 shooting.

"Now why that b***h shading Meg?" one supporter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is so disrespectful," another added.

"Houdini" officially kickstarted the rollout of Em's 12th studio album. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The lead single is named after famed escape artist Harry Houdini and samples Steve Miller Band's 1982 song "Abracadabra."

Eminem Continues to Tease The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce)

Em has been teasing the release of The Death of Slim Shady all month long. Marshall Mathers connected with legendary magician David Blaine earlier this week for a strange FaceTime call to tease the release of "Houdini." Together the pair discussed how Em could somehow make his career disappear. The promo trailer then ended with Blaine chewing on a wine glass to the shock and awe of onlookers.

Watch the video for Eminem's "Houdini," and see what Megan Thee Stallion fans have to say below.

Watch the Video to Eminem's New Song "Houdini"