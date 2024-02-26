Rappers Who Support Tory Lanez After He Was Convicted of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020 has been one of the most polarizing crimes in the social media era of hip-hop history. And it continues to be, nearly four years after the incident and over a year after the Canadian rap-crooner was convicted in December of 2022. Even a guilty verdict hasn't stopped some pretty big names in the rap game from giving Tory support.

Tory Lanez's former nemesis Drake has showed love to Tory on multiple occasions. Back in August of 2023, Drizzy got backlash for liking an Instagram post Tory released from jail where he refused to take accountability for shooting Megan. In February of 2024, Drake put up a message about freeing Tory on Instagram. He even appeared to imply she lied about getting shot on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco."

"This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling," Drake raps on the song, which did not go unnoticed by Megan.

Meek Mill has also hopped on the "Free Tory Lanez" train. During Meek's performance at Rolling Loud Portugal 2023, he yelled "Free Tory Lanez." People blasted Meek for the shout-out on social media, which prompted a response from the Dream Chasers boss on online.

On the contrary, there are some rappers who have vocally been in Megan's corner. In January of 2023, a month after Tory was convicted, Soulja Boy blasted the rap community for not supporting Megan.

"Yall ni***s out here shooting b****es and ain’t nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only n***a in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool," SB said in an Instagram Live video. "Well, Tory Lanez you a b***h,” he said. “You a b***h n***a on me. Y’all watched this n***a shoot this b***h and everybody said, ‘He ain’t do it.’ Man, f**k yall lame a*s n***as."

50 Cent has also had a change of heart, after being skeptical of Megan's story initially.

See rappers who still support Tory Lanez after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion below.