Meek Mill Yells ‘Free Tory Lanez’ While Performing Their Collab at 2023 Rolling Loud Portugal – Watch

Meek Mill Yells Free Tory Lanez While Performing 'Litty'

On Friday (July 7), Meek Mill took the stage for a headlining performance at the 2023 Rolling Loud Portugal Festival. At one point before closing out the entire three-day festival in Portimão, Portugal, Meek took a moment to shout out the currently incarcerated Tory Lanez as the Philadelphia rapper performed the pair's platinum-certified 2016 song, "Litty."

"That was f*****g lit," Meek Mill screamed to the crowd in the video below as the song's final chorus was met with sound effects from the DJ on stage. "Free Tory Lanez, too, one time."

What Is Meek Mill's Connection to Tory Lanez?

Through the years, Meek Mill and Tory Lanez have been frequent collaborators. Aside from "Litty," which Meek performed during this year's Rolling Loud Portugal, the two have appeared on hits like 2018's "Drip Drip Drip." Also in 2018, Meek Mill and Tory Lanez announced that they had a joint project in the works but that collab has yet to see the light of day.

Why Is Tory Lanez in Prison?

In December of 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, among other related charges, in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020. The disgraced singer-rapper is currently set to receive his official sentence coming on Aug. 7. While Tory Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison, prosecutors are asking that the Canadian-born artist is sentenced to serve 13 years.

See video of Meek Mill yelling "Free Tory Lanez" during a recent festival performance below.

Watch Meek Mill Yell 'Free Tory Lanez' While Performing Their Collab at 2023 Rolling Loud Portugal Below