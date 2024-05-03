Meek Mill's recent wardrobe choices are causing him to be relentlessly trolled on Instagram.

Meek Mill Gets Clowned for Peculiar Shirt

On Thursday (May 2), Meek Mill posted a fairly innocuous photo to his Instagram in which he's leaning up along a black SUV in an all-black outfit and some shimmering chains around his neck.

"I'm high so I can't relaxxxxxxx," he wrote in the caption.

However, fans quickly noticed Meek Mill's interesting choice of shirt. The shirt is sheer and completely see-through, and along with the leather shorts, this style choice caused fans to revisit recent allegations involving Meek allegedly having sex with Diddy.

"The shirt ain't helping the accusations," one fan commented, while another added, "I can't keep defending you bro."

The trolling comes after Meek was purportedly mentioned in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy back in February, which claimed that Puff had a sexual encounter with a "Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj," presumably alluding to Meek Mill.

Meek has adamantly denied the allegations numerous times over the last few months. He even went so far as to engage in an all out war on X, formerly known as Twitter, against Akademiks for accusing him of being gay.

Meek Mill Says Gay Rumors Confuse His Son

After the rumors broke about Meek Mill being gay, the Philadelphia rapper hopped on X in April to note that the allegations have done a number on his son.

"I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now!" Meek wrote on X. "Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f**k it."

See Meek Mill get trolled for his recent wardrobe choices below.

See Meek Mill's Instagram Post

See Meek Mill Get Trolled on X for Recent Wardrobe Choices

