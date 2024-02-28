DJ Akademiks Fires Back at Meek Mill, Claims Rapper Is Using a Gay Rumor to Promote New Song

DJ Akademiks is firing back at Meek Mill and claiming the Philadelphia rapper is using a gay rumor to promote a new song, as the beef between them heats up.

Akademiks Returns Shots at Meek Mill

Following Meek Mill's barrage of tweets dissing DJ Ak for speaking on the allegation that Meek was possibly in a sexual relationship with Diddy, Ak has returned fire.

"Wait did you blame me for what a lawsuit said like I just made it up? lol no way," Ak responded to one of Meek's tweets telling Ak to stop playing with his name. "Na this n***a is burnt out. a producer called him and diddy gay. He mad at everybody and addressing everything but that. n***a said i made it up," Ak replied to another post.

"Cut this bunny hopping fake gangster s**t out," the popular streamer responded to Meek saying he would shoot a music video in front of Ak's home. "U a reform n***a or u a killer? Until u shoot a video infront of Dean house i dont wanna see this on social media. u wyling tryna promote ur wack song."

Ak added, "The day a n***a use a Gay rumor and beefing with a blogger to promote a song is when I realized this game is too crazy for me. Imma Pray for Meek.. he gotta be back on them percs."

Meek Disses DJ Akademiks

Meek Mill popped things off by dissing Ak for saying Meek was mentioned in the new Diddy lawsuit brought forward by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Meek is not named in the lawsuit. However, Lil Rod claims in the court filing that Diddy told him he had sexual intercourse with a rapper who is described as a "Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." The same rapper is alleged to have been seen by the plaintiff "consorting with underage girls" on Diddy's yacht.

Prior to dissing Ak, Meek has yet to address the speculation and instead promoted his upcoming EP Heathenism, which drops on Thursday (Feb. 29). Ak addressed Meek's silence on the matter in his recent livestream, which struck a nerve with Meek.

"Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name," Meek tweeted in response. "Idk what ima do when I actually see you! It’s gonna have a combination to it tho! "

"I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly," Meek added. "Nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped. Woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol."

See DJ Akademiks firing back at Meek Mill and claiming the rapper is using a gay rumor to promote a new song, and see Meek going in on Ak below.

See DJ Akademiks' Tweets Aimed at Meek Mill

