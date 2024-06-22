Joe Budden Wants DJ Akademiks to Stop Reporting News on Drake

Joe Budden wants DJ Akademiks to stop his persistent reporting on Drake and his activities.

Joe Budden Wants DJ Akademiks to Stop Drake News Coverage

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast called "Bad Mayo", which premiered on Thursday (June 20) on YouTube, Joe Budden warned DJ Akademiks about his constant reporting on Drake. The podcast king suggested that Akademiks' incessant news about Drizzy seems like a deliberate move to be associated with the Toronto rap superstar, which would diminish his credibility as a reliable source to his fans.

"Ak is the mouth piece. As a Drake fan, I want Ak to stop announcing things about Drake," Joe said at the 2:20-mark in the video below. "The Drake releases are much better as a surprise. Anything with Ak reporting it, it just looked a way. It comes off as a mission sent from Drake."

"Good journalistic sh*t you was doing, but you gotta know that any Drake news coming from you is viewed through a different type of eye," he added.

Joe also said that Kendrick Lamar also uses intrusive bots in his ongoing beef with Drake.

At the time of the taping of The Joe Budden Podcast, rumors were circulating that K-Dot would be shooting a music video for "Not Like Us" in Los Angeles this weekend.

Kendrick Lamar Hires Law Enforcement for Security at Music Video Shoot

On Friday (June 21), TMZ reported that Kendrick Lamar plans to follow up his epic The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert with a music video shoot in Compton, Calif. on Saturday (June 22). According to law enforcement sources, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have been hired to provide security for the shoot.

According to the media website, K-Dot's team properly filed for all the necessary permits with Los Angeles County for permission to shoot the video and that Kendrick's production company, pgLang, is paying the sheriff's department approximately $120 per hour for the security detail.

TMZ also reported that deputies hired for security at the video shoot are well-informed of the controversial nature of the Drake diss track and are taking the matter with the utmost seriousness.

Check out the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast below.

Watch The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 734 | Bad Mayo