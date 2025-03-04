Remember When Joe Budden Admitted He Intimately Touched His Dog? 50 Cent Does

One of Joe Budden's odd admissions years ago is coming back to haunt him in his current beef with 50 Cent.

50 Cent Brings Up Joe Budden Saying He Touches His Dog's Private Parts

50 Cent is continuing to go after Joe Budden. On Tuesday (March 4), Fif shared a five-year-old Joe Budden Podcast episode on Instagram where Joe admits he touches his dog's private parts.

"Why do I always want to make the dog feel good by playing with their privates?" Joe says as he rubs on then-cohost Rory's dog in the viral clip, which can be seen below. "Anybody with a pet, come on, you did a little something down there that made your dog feel good."

Fif captioned the post: "Wait a minute, Joe you need therapy something is not right. You touch your pet sexually, master bate so often you need travel lube and sleep walk naked out side of your home. You should have to register as a sex offender. @peta."

Joe's strange revelation had the internet going nuts back in 2019. The following year, his ex-girlfriend Cyn Santana accused Joe of being abusive and reportedly claimed in court documents that Joe masturbated his dog.

Joe later shot down the allegation on Instagram Live saying, "If I gotta come on here and tell y'all that I don't hit women and I don't f**k dogs, I will."

50 Cent and Joe Budden Beef Continues

50 Cent and Joe Budden's beef erupted last month after Fif took exception to Joe insisting 50 needs therapy following the G-Unit boss' dark response to Irv Gotti's death.

"Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy. B***h you need to stop walking around naked. The fvck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!" 50 responded in reference to Joe being charged with lewdness last December for being naked in his apartment hallway and knocking on a neighbor's door.

Fif has been on Joe's helmet ever since.

Check out 50 Cent's post below.

See 50 Cent Call Out Joe Budden for Admitting He Touches His Dog's Privates