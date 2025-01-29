Here’s a Current List of Every Rapper With a Podcast

In the last several years, podcasts have become a major player in the media space and turned into a multi-billion-dollar industry. And rappers want in. Dozens of rappers have tried their hand at the blossoming platform. Many hip-hop artists have failed, but many others have been able to find lasting success in the medium, adding to the growing list of rapper-hosted podcasts.

Joe Budden is arguably the king of podding from a former rapper standpoint. The New Jersey lyricist originally got into podcasting in 2015 with I'll Name This Podcast Later, which was cohosted by Rory Farrell and Marisa Mendez. Following a name change, some movement in the cohost lineup and some drama here and there, the show is still thriving as one of the biggest podcasts out. The current hosts of the popular show, which focuses on dialogue about current events, include Joe, Parks Vallely, Lamar "Ice" Burney, Antwan "Ish" Marby, Melyssa Ford and Trevor "Queenzflip" Robinson.

Launched in 2023, Cam'ron and Ma$e's It Is What It Is sports talk show-podcast has also become a hit among rap and sports fans alike. Featuring hilarious banter, an occasional freestyle and an array of guests ranging from 50 Cent to Stephen A. Smith, the former partners in rhyme have captured a huge audience. Killa has also branched out with his own podcast called Talk With Flee.

Lil Yachty has tapped into the wave as well with his A Safe Place Podcast. Originally started with Yachty sharing cohosting duties with his former best friend Mitch, the pod quickly gained traction and continues with Boat commanding the ship solo.

For all the success stories, there are plenty of rappers who started and abandoned podcasting including T.I., Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Lupe Fiasco and others. Podding is harder than it looks.

Check out a complete list of every rapper who has a current podcast below.