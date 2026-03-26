Tiny Says Her Family Was More Affected by 50 Cent Dissing Her Than She Was

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Tameka "Tiny" Harris says 50 Cent dissing her affected her family more than it did on her.

On Thursday (March 26), Tiny appeared on the Tamron Hall Show where she was asked about being pulled into the heated 50 Cent and T.I. feud, and Fif posting unflattering memes of her on social media.

"I felt like it was, of course, uncalled for, because I feel like if you're a man and you're dealing with another man, you should keep the beef between you and that man," she said.

Tiny revealed that she wasn't bothered by 50 posting those harsh images of her, but added that her family was more affected by them and so they responded accordingly.

"I'm gonna be honest, I wasn't as affected as my family was," she stated. "They really felt some kind of way. I appreciate them for wanting to step up...I couldn’t ask for that."

"I didn't know they were gonna do that," she added. "Especially Domani, that was a shock to me. I already know that King [Harris] was going to go to bat for me at all costs."

What Tiny is referring to is Tip and their sons, King and Domani, dropping a plethora of angry diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent. King was viciously brutal on his songs and even went so far as to put 50's deceased mother on a T-shirt and on a hydro pack of weed he was selling online.

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