Joe Budden Nude Photos Surface After Neighbors Sue Him for Walking Naked in Condo – Report

UPDATE (March 26):

John and Yuliya Aksoy's attorney, Thomas Mirigliano, has responded to XXL's request for comment with the following statement: "The idea that this case is about publicity is as baseless as it is predictable. My clients were forced to act because the situation became intolerable—and any attempt to relitigate a prior matter through the media, which in no way absolved Mr. Budden of criminal liability, does nothing to change the facts at issue here. This lawsuit is about the right of every family to feel safe and comfortable in their own home. My clients are entitled to seek justice for the repeated violations of their rights, and no amount of public posturing will shield the defendants from accountability in court."

ORIGINAL STORY (March 26):

Photos of Joe Budden nude have surfaced after his neighbors recently sued him for claiming he tried to enter their home while naked and has been causing disturbances in their condo building.

Joe Budden Sued by Neighbors

On Wednesday (March 26), TMZ obtained a complaint filed by John and Yuliya Aksoy, Budden's neighbors. The suit accuses Joe Budden, his The Joe Budden Podcast cohost Melyssa Ford and the condo association of conducting a "campaign of intimidation and retribution" after the Aksoys complained about disturbances caused by the podcast, which is filmed in the same building. The complaints included noise pollution and excessive weed smoking in common areas.

The couple claims Budden accused them of making racist remarks toward him after they complained to the condo association. They also cite a particular episode from October of 2024, when simulated gunshots and sirens played for over eight minutes. Budden allegedly dissed the "neighbors" in the episode as well. The Aksoys say Budden spun the truth when he commented about the reason he tried to enter their home while naked last December. The lawsuit includes photos of a clothesless Joe Budden on their doorbell camera, which can be seen below.

Budden was charged with lewdness for the incident. However, the charges were later dropped, with Budden claiming he suffers from sleepwalking, which led to the situation.

Joe Budden's attorney, Nima Ameri, has released the following statement to XXL about the new lawsuit:

"It is apparent that these individuals did not learn from the first time they lost after a trial in the Superior Court, so we’ll gladly deliver them with another one. A superb, thorough, and detailed Superior Court Judge who presided over the trial has already found that there was no statutory lewdness. The inclusion of photographs in the filed complaint is also a flagrant violation in our opinion of a Court Confidentiality Order.

"This Complaint is for publicity in our opinion, not justice. The Court already delivered justice, but to Mr. Budden. Unhappy with losing at trial in the Superior Court once, these individuals put out what we believe is this mediocre civil suit, filled with inflammatory statements and edited pictures solely for attention and to injure Mr. Budden's reputation based on what we've argued is flagrant racism by them."

XXL has reached out to John and Yuliya Aksoy's attorney for comment.

