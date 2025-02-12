Joe Budden Calls Drake a Corpse and Refuses to Engage After Drizzy Posts Video of Joe on Finsta

Joe Budden calls Drake a corpse and refuses to go back and forth with Drizzy after the Canadian rap star posts a video of Joe on finsta.

Joe Budden Responds to Drake Video

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast premiered on Patreon. During the show, Joe addresses Drake posting a video of Joe on Drake's finsta account, plottttwistttttt. The Drake post, which can be seen below, shows Joe Budden getting out of a car and smoking a cigarette while people take pictures of him. Budden was not too pleased about the post.

"Drake, don't shoot at me now that you ice cold," Joe says in the video below. "I'm not doing a back and forth with a corpse. I wanted to do it when you was lit, it was fun. Don't go get shot all through the year and pop up like Bernie at Weeknd at Bernie's wanting to shoot at me now."

"No, ni**a, go spit. Spin the f**king block," Joe continues. "Are you crazy?"

Drake and Joe Budden have been at odds off and on for close to a decade now in a beef that appeared to begin after Joe publicly criticized Drake's Views album in 2016. There hasn't appeared to be any love gained since then, with both artists trading shots over the years.

Drake Preps New Album After Being Disses at Super Bowl

Drake, who is currently on tour in Australia, is prepping the release of his new joint album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The duo has been teasing the project since last year and it will finally drop on Feb. 14.

The release of the new album comes on the heels of Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance where he performed his Drake diss song "Not Like Us" in front of a record-breaking viewership of 133.5 million people.

Check out Joe Budden clapping back at Drake's finsta post below.

