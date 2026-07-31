Joe Budden Pulls in $20 Million, Charlamagne Tha God Earns $27 Million on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Podcasters of 2026

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God are among the top 20 highest paid podcasters in the business for 2026.

On Thursday (July 30), Forbes released its annual list of the highest-paid podcasters, and while Joe Rogan once again sits comfortably at the top with an estimated $82 million, Budden and Charlamagne have cemented themselves as two of the biggest business success stories in hip-hop media.

Charlamagne landed at No. 10 on the list with $27 million thanks to an ever-growing media empire that stretches far beyond The Breakfast Club. Along with co-hosting the long-running radio show and The Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, Charla also owns the podcast network The Black Effect Network, which includes The Breakfast Club as well as over four dozen other shows including popular titles like Pour Minds, The 85 South Show, Big Facts and Decisions, Decisions. TBC also recently struck a partnership with Netflix, which added to his networth.

As for Joe Budden, the New Jersey native comes in at No. 15 on the list with $20 million. His success is largely powered by The Joe Budden Podcast and the subscription model he's built through Patreon, where he reportedly has around 70,000 paying members. Budden has also expanded his reach with The Joe Budden Network, adding multiple spinoff shows featuring his co-hosts and other personalities from his growing podcast universe.

Check out the full top 20 list of the highest paid podcasters for 2026 below.

See the Top 20 Highest Paid Podcasters of 2026

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