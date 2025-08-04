President Trump Rips Charlamagne Tha God for Saying Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Could Lead to Political Coup From Conservatives

President Trump rips Charlamagne Tha God for talking about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal's effect on the Republican party.

Charlamagne Tha God Weighs In on President Trump's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

On Sunday (Aug. 3), Charlamagne was a guest on My View with Lara Trump, where he weighed in on how the mounting reports about Donald Trump's friendship with late convicted sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein are affecting the Republican Party.

"I think traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back," Charlamagne said around the 4:40 timestamp of the interview below. "I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do."

"They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up," Charlamagne added. "The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base."

President Trump Claps Back at Charlamagne

After getting wind of Charlamagne's commentary, President Trump clapped back on his Truth social media platform in a lengthy post where he called Charlamagne a "low IQ individual" who "has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth and knows nothing about me or what I have done...But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala?"

Charlamagne Tha God Names President Trump "Donkey of the Day"

On Monday morning (Aug. 4), Charlamagne responded by giving Trump "Donkey of the Day" on The Breakfast Club.

"President Trump, don't worry about Charlamagne Tha God," Charlamagne says around the 9:55 mark below. "I know something I said hit a nerve and rattled you a little bit. But, I don't want you rattled. I want you to end wars. I want you to keep the border secure. I want you to have the economy going."

Check out Charlamagne and President Trump's back and forth below.

Watch Charlamagne Tha God Comment on President Trump's Presidency and Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

See President Trump Clap Back at Charlamagne Tha God

Watch Charlamagne Tha God Give President Trump Donkey of the Day