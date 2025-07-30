President Trump Seriously Considering Pardoning Diddy for Prostitution Charges – Report

President Trump is sincerely thinking about pardoning Diddy, who is currently awaiting sentencing on prostitution-related charges.

President Trump Seriously Considers Pardoning Diddy

On Tuesday (July 29), a source within administration told Deadline that a legal pass for Puff is being "seriously considered" by the Commander-In-Chief. Several of the hip-hop mogul's associates have also been reportedly pitching the idea of a pardon to the White House, with officials confirming that talks have elevated from "just another Trump weave to an actionable event."

President Trump Speaks on Possibility of a Diddy Pardon

The latest talk of a pardon comes after Trump didn't rule out pardoning Diddy when asked about the topic during a presser at the Oval Office in May.

"I'd look at what's happening," Trump told the assembled press. "And I haven't been watching it too closely. Though it is certainly getting a lot of coverage. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot. I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up."

"I would certainly look at the facts," Trump continued. "If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact."

Diddy Awaits Sentencing After Conviction

On July 2, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution charges while being acquitted of the major counts of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy following a much-publicized federal trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3 and could face up to four to five years in prison.

XXL has reached out to Trump's team and Diddy's camp for comment.

