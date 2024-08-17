7 Rappers Using Finsta Accounts To Hide Their Identity

It can be quite difficult for rappers to keep a low profile due to their renowned status in hip-hop. However, with a finsta account, esteemed rhymers have the freedom to privately post as they please without possible judgment or backlash from the public eye. If the accounts are public, it gives the artist a platform to curate their page differently from their "artist" page. Finstas or burner accounts are classified as a "fake Instagram account," and used as a way to enjoy the social media platform under a different identity.

Rappers like Freddie Gibbs have admitted in the past to using a burner account to troll others. During an interview with GQ in March of 2021, Gangsta Gibbs revealed that he used fake Instagram accounts to tease his hip-hop peers in their comment sections.

"I've been doing songs with those ni**as lately, so I’ve been taking notes," he stated. "You're never too old to learn. Ni**as become irrelevant because they stop learning and being sponges to the game. I eat, sleep, and breathe this sh*t, every day. I'm looking at what everybody's doing. I'm getting on fake Instagram pages leaving comments like, 'That sh*t is wack.' I’m doing all kinds of bullsh*t, taunting people."

Other hip-hop artists, use their "fake" IGs as a secondary place to post content that isn't expertly curated. They can post memes and anything they please, like teasing new projects in a unique way or giving fans a different look at their lives. Drake, for instance, confirmed he had a burner IG account called @plottttwistttttt on Aug. 6 when he released three new songs there: "Housekeeping Knows" featuring Latto, "Blue Green Red," and his Young Thug and 21 Savage-assisted track "It's Up."

Drizzy's mysterious IG page was created in June of this year and currently has 281 posts. In the IG page's bio, The Boy included a website called 100gigs.org with the note "100 Gigs For Your Head Top." The site was a treasure trove of music, behind-the-scenes footage from Drake's career, photos and more that equaled to 100 gigabytes of unreleased content.

Overall, fake Instagram pages are a great way for rappers to get more personal with fans. Take a look at all the rappers with finsta accounts below.

See Rappers' Finsta Accounts

Kendrick Lamar

Finsta account: @jojoruski

Drake

Finsta Account: @plottttwistttttt

Playboi Carti

Finsta account: @nineninesixteensixteen

This account is private.

Pharrell Williams

Finsta account: @skateboard

Mac Miller

Finsta account: @cloudywithachanceofawesome69

Travis Scott

Finsta account: @behboys

Lil Yachty

Finsta account: @tinysoldi3r