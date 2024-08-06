Drake Surprises Fans With Three New Songs Uploaded to Finsta Account

And just like that, fans have three new summer bangers from Drake. The 6 God released the songs via a finsta account today.

Drake Drops Three New Songs

On Tuesday (Aug. 6), Drizzy shared a post on his Instagram Story revealing three song snippets and a tracklist. The clips are tagged to the Instagram page @plottttwistttttt, which appears to be a Drake burner account. The Instagram account's three latest posts are the trio of tracks in full. The page was created in June of this year and currently has 260 posts.

Additionally on the page, the link in bio leads to the website 100gigs.org. The site has the note "100 Gigs For Your Head Top" and features the three songs along with 100 gigabytes of unreleased content and behind-the-scenes material.

Drake has some assists on his three new tracks. The first song, titled "Housekeeping Knows," features Latto and has a bouncy club feel in the same vein as "Rich Baby Daddy." The second song, "Blue Green Red," is a solo track that finds Aubrey riding the riddim over Afrobeats production and ethereal chords. Young Thug and 21 Savage make guest appearances on the song "It's Up," which switches beats from a subdued intro to something more menacing.

Drake Announces New Joint Album With PartyNextDoor

The three new songs come on the heels of Drake announcing he is putting out a collab album with PND later this year. Drizzy made the revelation at Party's Sorry I'm Outside Tour stop in Toronto on Aug. 2.

"On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y'all," the 6 God told the crowd. "So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you."

Looks like Drake is focused on putting out more music and less antics.

Check out Drake's three new songs below.

Listen to Drake's "Housekeeping Knows" Featuring Latto

Listen to Drake's "Blue Green Red"

Listen to Drake's "It's Up" Featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage