Mustard Goes at Drake Calling Him the Malcolm X of White People

Mustard goes off on Drake calling him the Malcolm X of White people during a heated rant on X.

On Friday (Aug. 2), Mustard hopped on X, formerly Twitter, and went on an angry rant that included dissing Drake by calling him the Malcolm X of White people. The "Not Like Us" producer also insinuated that Drizzy influenced his friend, house producer Gordo, to release his new album Diamante on the same day as Mustard's own project, Faith of a Mustard Seed.

It all started when Mustard shared a post which revealed an unconfirmed report that his Faith of a Mustard Seed album moved 18,000 units in its first week of release. The West Coast hitmaker expressed gratitude for the sales summary.

"Beyond Grateful," he captioned the post, which can be viewed below, along with the hashtag #FOAMS.

Mustard would later post, albeit, maybe jokingly, "Album sales are a form of [White] supremacy you n***as racist."

A fan responded to Mustard's comment with his remark: "It's only racist when your album flops. If your album sold well you'd be flexing your sales [two tears of joy emoji and two loudly crying emojis]."

Mustard brushed off the fan's criticism but also lashed out at Drake, accusing the Toronto rap star of encouraging Gordo to release his album on the same day as his own. For those who don't know, Drake is featured on two tracks, "Sideways" and "Healing," on Gordo's Diamante album.

"Drake is the Malcolm x of [White] people [tears of joy emoji] and [DJ Akademiks] make sure you post

@GordoSZN first week since drake thought he did a thing with making him drop on the same day as me [tears of joy emoji]," he wrote in his post.

"These drake bots are the Nation of drizzlam," added Mustard. "THE BOTS TRYNA FADE ME [tears of joy emoji]."

It seems as if Mustard is alluding that Drake released bots to diss him and trash his album as well.

In the past, fans have accused Kendrick Lamar of unleashing a mysterious hating-bot army against Drake.

Mustard Explains Producing "Not Like Us" for Kendrick Lamar

In a Zoom call for an interview with XXL last month, Mustard explained how he was oblivious to the Kendrick Lamar diss track aimed at Drake until it was released to the public.

Contrary to popular belief among fans, "Not Like Us" was not a deliberate collaboration between K-Dot and Mustard. Mustard sent the Compton rhymer various beats to select from, and one day, without the producer's knowledge, Kendrick picked the beat that ultimately became his ubiquitous Drizzy diss track.

"I feel like I’m just living in it right now," Mustard told the publication. "I've had big records, but I've never had a record with this kind of impact. So, it’s an unexplainable feeling."

Read Mustard's angry rant where he dissed Drake and his alleged bots below.

