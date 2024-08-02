Fans Argue Whether or Not Kendrick Lamar Pre-Recorded Drake Diss Songs After Engineer Explains the Process of Making Them

Rap fans are questioning whether or not Kendrick Lamar had his diss tracks in the tuck despite Kendrick's engineer explaining the process it took to create the songs during the rap battle with Drake.

Kendrick Lamar's Engineer Explains Process of Making Drake Diss Tracks

Kendrick Lamar's engineer, Nicolas de Porcel, appeared on the Engine Ears Live podcast last month, and in a clip that's been circulating the internet recently, de Porcel can be heard offering insight into how the tracks Kendrick unleashed toward Drake materialized. De Porcel said, "It was a little crazy. I got a call and it was like, 'Stay on call, you’re gonna be working.'"

"I would get the song and like six minutes would elapse and they’d be like, ‘How we looking?’" he continued. "It was very high pressure. As Dot was releasing these records, it was like, I was turning in the masters… it would drop like 12 minutes later. It was amazing."

Fans Argue If Kendrick Pre-Recorded His Drake Disses

Following this shared intel, people on social media weighed in, opining on some of Kendrick's Drake disses: "Euphoria," "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us," which de Porcel is responsible for. While de Porcel said the songs were finalized as the beef was happening, music heads seemed to think the songs weren't being made in real-time, which created a discussion on how plausible that actually is.

One person tweeted, "You guys smoking the same crack Kendrick was in Power. It’s literally not possible to mix and master a full session at a professional level in just 30 minutes. It takes that long just to organize and label all the session stems."

Another wrote, "Why lie like this? Euphoria is the only one with a portion of it that was recent and responsive. The other diss songs do not address Drake’s records. This is undeniable. Yall are supposed to be the smart ones. Read the lyrics…6:16 in LA, Meet The Grahams and Not Like Us."

On the other hand, some people felt that it's absolutely possible for the songs to have been made as the beef transpired. An X user typed, "Complete bs. If the beat is already mixed, a single vocal track on a beat can be mixed in minutes. Especially if the studio has already mixed a lot of your albums, so they probably have a preset available to cut the time to a fraction."

Meanwhile, a separate person brought to light that people are actually misconstruing what de Porcel actually said. "No one is listening to the actual video lol the title is misleading as he never said nothing was pre recorded," the person explained. "All he was saying was he was on call at anytime and after finishing the master the song would release shortly after. He never said how long the mastering actually took."

Despite fans' thoughts on how the songs came to life and made their way to streaming services and YouTube, it goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap beef is one of the most notable of our time.

