Kendrick Lamar Changes Lyrics on ‘Euphoria’ While Performing Live and Disses Drake Again

Kendrick Lamar changes lyrics to "Euphoria" while performing at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert and disses Drake again.

Kendrick Lamar Performs "Euphoria" at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert

On Wednesday (June 19), Kendrick Lamar opened up his Pop Out Concert by performing his Drake diss track "Euphoria." Eagle-eyed fans noticed that mid-way through the performance, Kendrick added a lyric to diss Drake again.

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect," Kendrick rapped.

The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"

The concert, which was streamed live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch channel, also had Kendrick running through a ton of his other hits including "Money Trees," "Alright" and "DNA."

Prior to K-Dot popping out, the star-studded show included appearances from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, YG, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Steve Lacy and others.

Kendrick Lamar Announces The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert

The electrifying show comes after Kendrick announced The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert on June 6. The show marks K-Dot's first live performance since his vitriolic beef with Drake back in May. After Kendrick took aim at Drizzy in his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s "Like That," Drake and Kung Fu Kenny traded numerous diss tracks, with Kendrick's "Not Like Us" diss track still sitting in the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 6.

To make matters more exciting, Kendrick's frequent collaborator Terrace Martin confirmed all that new music means a new Kendrick project is coming soon. Martin spoke about the album briefly during an Instagram Live session.

"It's two albums, I'm going crazy, I can't wait till they drop," Terrace explained. "Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I'm gon' be... I'm excited for those two. Those two Compton artists. So much s**t bubblin'."

The new album would be Kendrick's first since he dropped Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers back in 2022.

Watch Kendrick Lamar perform "Euphoria" below.

