Drake recently deleted all his posts about the rap battle with Kendrick Lamar from his Instagram page.

Drake Signals a New Strategy in His Rap War With Kendrick Lamar

On Wednesday (June 5), Drake hopped on his Instagram page and quietly removed his diss track posts toward K-Dot. The Boy removed "Push Ups," his since-deleted "Taylor Made Freestyle," "Family Matters" and the "Buried Alive Interlude" parody. He also wiped an IG post for "The Heart Part 6" on Tuesday (June 4), which can be seen below.

Some Drizzy stans noticed that the posts about Kenny were missing after the OVO leader posted a carousel of photos on IG later that night, which included images of the Canadian rapper by a fireplace, striking a pose and more.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap duel started on March 22 after Metro Boomin and Future dropped their single "Like That" featuring K-Dot. Drizzy responded to Kendrick's claims about being the top rapper in the hip-hop industry, alleged family issues and more with his songs "Push Ups," the "Buried Alive Interlude" parody, the since-deleted "Taylor Made Freestyle" and "Family Matters."

Kendrick Lamar, on the other hand, came at Drizzy for being a culture vulture and accused the 6 God of having relationships with younger women on his records "Euphoria," "6:16 in L.A." and "Meet the Grahams" before lyrically ambushing the Grammy-winning artist with "Not Like Us." Drake responded with "The Heart Part 6," which seemed to signal the finale of the rhyming battle based on K-Dot's silence since then.

Drake Hints He's Moving Forward From His Battle With Kendrick Lamar

Drake seemed to throw in the towel after he and K-Dot dissed each other across 10 tracks. On May 12, Drake went on his Instagram Story, which can be seen below, and confirmed that he's ready to focus on creating new music after posting artwork from artist Vadim Galuza that featured a samurai with his sword drawn as he prepared to fight several warriors.

"Good times," Drizzy wrote above the illustration. "Summer vibes up next."

Although Kendrick Lamar has been silent on his stance in the lyrical feud, the Compton, Calif. rapper did hint that he's focused on other business ventures. On Wednesday (June 5), Kenny hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a flyer that promotes his upcoming The Pop Out: Ken & Friends pop-up show in Los Angeles with pgLang and Free Lunch on June 19.

