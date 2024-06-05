Terrace Martin Is Hyped That the West Is Back Thanks to Upcoming Albums From Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Richh

Producer Terrace Martin is hyped that the West is back thanks to upcoming new albums from both Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Richh.

New Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Ricch Albums on the Way

On Tuesday (June 4), Terrace Martin hit up Instagram Live for a casual chat with hip-hop heads. At one point during the streaming session, the Los Angeles beatsmith enthusiastically replied to a fan who commented, "The West Coast about to return to the Mecca of Hip Hop." According to Terrace, the Left Side has always been the best side and he's super excited for forthcoming projects from Compton mainstays Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Ricch.

"We always been the Mecca, bro," Terrace Martin says in the video below. "We take a little break sometimes. We gotta take breaks and let the other people have it a little bit, you know what I'm sayin'? We back though."

Martin then dives into all of the soon-to-be-released albums he's looking forward to from some of his California brethren such as Mustard and YG. However, when it comes to new music from K-Dot and Roddy, the producer is exceptionally hyped.

"It's two albums, I'm going crazy, I can't wait till they drop," Terrace explains. "Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I'm gon' be... I'm excited for those two. Those two Compton artists. So much s**t bubblin'."

Terrace Martin's Production History With Kendrick Lamar

If anyone is in the know about a new Kendrick Lamar album, it would very likely be Terrace Martin. He's offered his expertise to Kenny's most lauded projects including good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn.

Roddy Ricch Teases The Navy Album

As for Roddy, Terrace just announced last week in a since-deleted tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he's been "locked in with Roddy Ricch creating something special. The Navy album." Just prior to dropping his new single, "Survivor's Remorse," last week, Roddy himself teased the upcoming album via his Instagram Story with a photo captioned, "THE NAVY ALBUM ERA HAS BEGUN."

In the video clip below, see Terrace Martin explain that West Coast hip-hop is back on top while he awaits the new albums from Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Ricch.

Watch Terrace Martin Talk About His Excitement for the Upcoming Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Ricch Albums