19 Celebrities Pick a Winner Between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

It feels like the whole country has had a lot to say in regard to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing rap beef. Whether it be rappers, sportscasters, actors, or streamers and podcasters, everyone seems to have an opinion on the rap battle and who should be declared victorious.

Some people have declared neither rapper the winner, with Freddie Gibbs saying the record labels were the only people who won this hotly contested battle. Meanwhile, Questlove said no one won because of the vicious nature of the attacks, which involved K-Dot accusing Drake of pedophilia and Drizzy accusing Kendrick of beating his fiancée.

"Nobody won the war,” Quest wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (May 8). “This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary — women & children (& actual facts) be damned."

It's true that the fight between Kendrick and Drake got incredibly personal incredibly quickly, and a lot of people have factored that into their decision-making. Many Kendrick supporters said the bombshell accusations of "Meet the Grahams" combined with the chart-topping danceability of "Not Like Us" served as the kill shot. But many Drake supporters argued that "Family Matters" was simply the superior song and that Kendrick's fake accusations overshadowed how well-executed the track was.

Regardless of what side fans fall on, the exciting part has been watching the passionate conversations unfold all over the map. While a lot of fans theorize the rap battle isn't quite over yet, a lot of people have already called it.

Here are 19 celebrities who have already picked a winner between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

