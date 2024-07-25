Vice President Kamala Harris’ Biggest Hip-Hop Moments

With Joe Biden now out of the running for the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris is now poised to be the Democratic nominee. While Donald Trump has his fair share of supporters in the hip-hop community for some reason or another, it remains to be seen if Harris will get the same backing.

Kamala Harris' past as a stern prosecutor has seemed to give some people in hip-hop pause about throwing their full support behind the former U.S. Senator.

In the past, she has been criticized for aggressively prosecuting marijuana-related crimes when she was California's Attorney General and San Francisco's District Attorney, which particularly affects the Black community more than others.

Recently, she has advocated for decriminalizing the plant. In March, Harris called on the Department of Human Health and Services and the Justice Department to speed up reclassification of weed during a discussion with Fat Joe and others who were recenlty pardoned for pot convictions.

And that's not to say Harris doesn't have some vocal supporters in the hip-hop community. Last year, she hosted a huge hip-hop 50th anniversary celebration at her house that was attended by several rappers who also performed. Plies, who has surprisingly been very articulate about politics recently, has been rooting for Harris on social media.

Slim Thug has also openly admitted Kamala Harris has his vote because he wants to support a Black woman in her quest for the presidency.

"I would be a sucker not to," the Houston rapper recently said on Instagram.

Whether hip-hop as a whole decides to cosign Harris is yet to be seen, but in the meantime, check out some of the presidential hopeful's biggest hip-hop moments below.