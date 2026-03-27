Fat Joe Accuser Drops Rape, Child Trafficking and RICO Claims From Lawsuit

The man suing Fat Joe has dropped rape, child trafficking and RICO claims from his lawsuit.

On Thursday (March 26), Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney for Terrance Dixon, filed an amended complaint in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The updated complaint is sans the previous accusations made by Dixon of statutory rape, RICO and child trafficking. Now, the suit is centered around allegations of unpaid wages, copyright ownership, fraud and forced labor.

Dixon originally sued Joe last June after the rapper sued Dixon two months earlier for making scandelous claims about Joe on social media.

Fat Joe's attorney, Jordan Siev, has released the following statement to XXL about the amended lawsuit.

“From the outset, we have always maintained that Terrance Dixon and Tyrone Blackburn’s claims about Mr. Cartagena [Fat Joe] were nothing more than an elaborate shakedown to extract money from him," the statement reads. "Their decision to now voluntarily amend Mr. Dixon’s complaint — removing all allegations involving transporting of minors, statutory rape and RICO — and recast this matter primarily as a financial dispute about royalties and wages allegedly owed only reinforces that the allegations were baseless and that Mr. Cartagena is the one being targeted. It is exactly why Mr. Cartagena took the proactive step of filing a lawsuit against both of them in April 2025 and shedding light on their extortion scheme.”

XXL has reached out to Tyrone Blackburn for comment.