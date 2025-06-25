Fat Joe Calls Accusations He Had Sex With Minors ‘Disgusting Lies,’ Vows to Finish Attorney in Court

Fat Joe is calling complete cap on lawsuit allegations that he had sex with minors, and he is vowing to bury the attorney who filed the claims in court.

Fat Joe Puts Out Statement Amid Lawsuit

On Wednesday (June 25), the Terror Squad leader shared a lengthy message on Instagram.

"I've been tested the last few months," Joe writes in part. "I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down."

"I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!" he continues. "Mr. Blackburn attorney at law since you want clout, we will finish you in court. The time of lawyers using the law license as a badge to extort people and destroy families with no evidence is over!! I'm not the one!! You messed with the wrong on this time!!"

Fat Joe Embroiled in Litigation

In April, Fat Joe sued his former hypeman, Terrance Dixon, and Dixon's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, for extortion and defamation. The suit came as a result of Dixon making serious claims about Joe online, including allegations that the rapper participated in sexual relationships with minors.

Dixon filed a lawsuit against Joe for $20 million on June 19. In his suit, which was filed by Tyrone Blackburn, Dixon makes many of the same allegations he made online, including claims that he was forced to participate in over 4,000 sex acts and was not paid for work contributed to multiple songs.

Tyrone Blackburrn Arrested for Assaulting Process Server

In the latest plot twist related to the lawsuit, Tyrone Blackburn was reportedly arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree assault after he hit a man with his car who was trying to serve him with Fat Joe's lawsuit.

XXL has reached out to Tyrone Blackburn for comment.

