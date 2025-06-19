Fat Joe Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit Over Shocking Allegations He Slept With Minors and Bought One a BBL

Fat Joe's is being sued by his former hypeman for allegedly forcing him to partake in over 4,000 sex acts, along with claims Joe had sexual relationships with minors and paid for one girl's Brazilian butt lift.

Fat Joe Faces Countersuit From Former Employee

On Thursday (June 19), Terrance Dixon fired back at the Terror Squad leader with some scandalous claims, according to court documents obtained by XXL that were filed in U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York. The new lawsuit accuses Joe of "coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion."

Details of Terrence Dixon Lawsuit

In the civil RICO lawsuit, Dixon claims he worked for Joe from 2005 to 2022 and contributed to songs like "Money Over B****es," "Ice Cream" and "Congratulations" without being properly compensated. Dixon goes on to claim Joe forced him to participate in over 4,000 sex acts "to maintain his standing within the Enterprise." Some of these sex acts were performed under surveillance and were accompanied by threats of violence and abandonment in foreign locations, the suit claims.

Dixon also accused Joe of being in multiple sexual relationships with minors in exchange for money. Three anonymous girls are mentioned in the suit between the ages of 15 to 16. Joe allegedly purchased a BBL for one of the girls, a 15-year-old, because he didn't feel like her body was fully developed, Dixon claims.

Dixon also accused Joe and Roc Nation of committing tax fraud schemes, which included artificially inflating Dixon's tax liabilities to obscure his exploited labor.

What Is Dixon Asking For?

Dixon is seeking up to $20 million, "for unpaid performance wages, lost per diem, stolen publishing revenue, unpaid royalties and physical and emotional injuries resulting from the defendant's unlawful contact."

Terrance Dixon's Attorney Releases Statement About New Lawsuit

Terrance Dixon's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, has provided the following statement to XXL in regard to the new lawsuit: "Fat Joe is Sean Combs minus the TUSI."

Blackburn also represents producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who sued Diddy last February for sexual assault and unpaid wages.

Fat Joe Previously Sued Terrance Dixon

Dixon's suit comes after Joe sued Dixon in April for extortion and slandering the rapper on social media with many of the same claims that are in Dixon’s lawsuit.

Fat Joe's Attorney Responds to New Lawsuit

Fat Joe's Attorney, Joe Tacopina, has released the following statement to XXL about the recent court filing:

"The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation — a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations.

We didn’t just sue a disgruntled former employee trying to revive a false claim from 15 years ago — we sued the lawyer behind it all. Tyrone Blackburn has a well-documented pattern of abusing the courts to harass defendants and generate media attention. Two separate federal judges have condemned his conduct — one for filing headline-chasing lawsuits full of salacious and baseless claims, and another for making repeated legal misstatements and personal attacks in court filings. He is now the subject of a pending referral to the Southern District’s disciplinary committee.

Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme. The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications — lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable."

