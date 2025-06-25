The lawyer suing Fat Joe on behalf of the rapper's former hypeman has reportedly been arrested for striking a man with his vehicle who was trying to serve the attorney with Joe's lawsuit.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn Faces Felony Charges

On Wednesday morning (June 25), attorney Tyrone Blackburn was arrested in Brooklyn, N.Y., sources tell XXL. The arrest came as a result of Blackburn hitting a man with his car who was trying to officially serve Blackburn with a lawsuit filed by Joe in April. Blackburn was charged with felony second-degree assault.

XXL has reached out to Tyrone Blackburn and the New York Police Department for comment.

Fat Joe's Attorney Reacts to Tyrone Blackburn's Arrest

Fat Joe's attorney, Joe Tacopina, has released the following statement to XXL regarding Blackburn's arrest.

"Tyrone Blackburn’s arrest comes as no surprise to me – it’s just the latest example of his malicious and manipulative pattern of misconduct finally coming to light," Tacopina said. "Blackburn is an embarrassment to the legal profession and it’s a disgrace watching him use the court system to shield his extortion tactics.

"This is exactly why Mr. Cartagena proactively sued Blackburn and his client Terrance Dixon in April because he knew they intended to try to destroy his reputation by peddling salacious lies. Today’s arrest is just the first step, but I’m confident that my client’s name will be cleared from all of these falsehoods and Blackburn will be brought to justice once and for all."

Who Is Tyrone Blackburn?

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn had found his name in several hip-hop-related cases. He is the lawyer heading producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones's lawsuit against Diddy. He also represented multiple women who accused T.I. and his wife, Tiny, of sexual assault.

What Is Tyrone Blackburn's Connection to Fat Joe?

In April, Fat Joe sued his former hypeman, Terrance Dixon, and Tyrone Blackburn for extortion and defamation. The suit came as a result of Dixon making scandalous claims about Joe online, including allegations that Dixon was not paid for his work and Fat Joe participated in sexual relationships with minors.

Dixon countersued Joe for $20 million on June 19. In his suit, which was filed by Tyrone Blackburn, Dixon makes many of the same allegations he made online, including claims that he was forced to participate in over 4,000 sex acts.