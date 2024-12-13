Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, BossMan Dlow, Fat Joe and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The fourth quarter of 2024 has been surprisingly eventful for hip-hop releases. This week, two global rap icons come full circle, a promising 2024 XXL Freshman keeps his momentum going, a rap vet from The Bronx picks the mic back up after exploring other avenues and more.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Unleash Missionary Album

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of hip-hop's greatest rapper-producer duos and have a classic album under their belts as proof. The legendary artists come full circle with the release of the new album Missionary. Coming 31 years after the release of Uncle Snoop's seminal debut Doggystyle, the new album has been teased since 2022 and suffered multiple setbacks before getting the greenlight in Q4. The 15-song album has guest spots from Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, BJ The Chicago Kid and more, and includes the singles "Gorgeous" featuring Jhene Aiko, "Outta Da Blue" and "Another Part of Me."

BossMan Dlow Drops Dlow Curry Album

BossMan Dlow is in the running for hip-hop rookie of the year after glowing up significantly in 2024 with singles like "Get in With Me" and "Mr. Pot Scaper." He closes 2024 on a high note by putting out his debut album, Dlow Curry. The Florida rapper is giving fans 20 tracks on the new release, which features guest appearances from Lil Baby, GloRilla, French Montana, NoCap and more. The new album follows the March mixtape Mr. Beat the Road.

Fat Joe Delivers The World Changed on Me Album

Fat Joe has been exploring other avenues in recent years, including television and podcasts. The veteran Bronx rapper returns to his bread and butt with his first solo album in 14 years, The World Changed on Me. Coming in at 11 songs, the LP has guest spots from DJ Khaled, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Remy Ma, Chris Rock, Aries Spears, Tuggawar, and more, with production by Cool & Dre, Don Cannon and others. The last project from Don Cartagena came by way of What Would Big Do 2021 with DJ Drama.

