Snoop Dogg Wants to Be Dropped From Drakeo The Ruler Wrongful Death Lawsuit – Report

Snoop Dogg is reportedly asking a judge to dismiss his company from the Drakeo The Ruler wrongful death lawsuit.

On Wednesday (May 20), TMZ reported that the rapper filed a motion requesting a summary judgment in the civil suit, which was filed by Drakeo's brother in 2022, because Snoop is not culpable for the deadly incident.

Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed in the neck during a brawl backstage at the on Dec. 18, 2021. He died the following day at the age of 28. Snoop Dogg was one of the show's headliners, but he claims that was the extent of his involvement in the festival.

Snoop claims he nor anyone in his company saw or participated in Drakeo's death, nor did he know the people who are responsible.

The $20 miilion lawsuit claims inadequate security led to Drakeo's death. Live Nation, the University of Southern California, Los Angeles FC, booking company Bobby Dee Presents and others were listed as defendants in the case. The University of Southern California, Los Angeles FC and Bobby Dee Presents were dismissed from the case earlier this year.

XXL has reached out to Snoop Dogg's team for comment.

Nearly five years after the incident, Drakeo The Ruler's death remains unsolved. No one was arrested for the killing and no suspects have been publicly named by the police. Despite the scuffle being captured on camera by bystanders, the case stalled due to a lack of witness cooperation.

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