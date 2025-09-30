From Rhymes to Rinks, Snoop Dogg Is Back for the 2026 Winter Olympics

NBC has again tapped Snoop Dogg to cover the Olympic Games next year.

On Sunday (Sept. 28), the network and Uncle Snoop revealed the continued collaboration via a clip shared on social media. The video shows Snoop standing with his back to the camera on a snowy CGI mountain range. He then turns around and exclaims, "Guess who's back?"

Snoop captioned the post, "Y'all ready? I am. 2026 Winter Olympics we bacc!! @NBCSports @NBCOlympics."

This is Snoop's third time linking up with NBC for coverage of the Olympics. In 2021, Snoop and comedian Kevin Hart gave commentary about the 2021 Olympics on a show called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, which went viral. Last year, Snoop was on-site at the Summer Olympics in Paris, doing coverage of several events for the TV giant.

Last year, Snoop had several viral moments during the Games, including him Crip-walking with the Olympic Torch and a hilarious interaction with gymnast Simone Biles' mother, where she recounted an encounter with Snoop that happened years prior. Snoop's hosting duties are not coming cheap. The California rap legend was reportedly paid $500,000 a day plus expenses to cover the 2024 Summer Olympics for NBC for 16 days.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, beginning on Feb. 6, 2026, and ending on Feb. 22, 2026. The 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to feature 116 medal events in 16 sports.

Watch the Video of NBC and Snoop Dogg Announcing His Return to Coverage for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy