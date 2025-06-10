Snoop Dogg Honored With Ultimate Icon Award, Performs Medley of Hits With Songs ‘Drop It Like Its Hot,’ ‘Nuthin But a G Thang’ and More at 2025 BET Awards

Snoop Dogg was one of the recipients of the prestigious Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards, and the Long Beach, Calif., rap legend capped off the win by performing a medley of some of his biggest hits.

Snoop Dogg Wins Ultimate Icon Award

The 2025 BET Awards went down live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night (June 9). Several rappers walked away winners, including Snoop Dogg who was honored with one of the four Ultimate Icon Awards passed out.

Snoop, who was presented the award by Dr. Dre, delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech.

"Hip-hop, it gave me a voice. I gave me a purpose," Snoop said during his acceptance speech below, after thanking several people who were instrumental in his career, including his wife Shante. "Being an icon, it ain’t about fame. It’s about legacy. It’s about what you build, what you leave behind, and who you lift up along the way."

Who Else Won the Ultimate Icon Award?

Kirk Franklin, Mariah Carey and Jamie Foxx were also honored with the Ultimate Icon Award.

Snoop Dogg Performs Medley of Hits

In addition to winning a big award, Snoop also hit the stage to perform a selection of his greatest hits, including "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Nuthin But a G Thang," "Beautiful" with Charlies Wilson, "The Next Episode," "Ain't No Fun (If the Homies Can't Have None)," with Kurupt and Warren G.

Other Big Moments at the 2025 BET Awards

Other standout moments at the 25th edition of the annual award show included Doechii giving a powerful speech and calling out President Trump after winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Kendrick Lamar almost coming away with a sweep, a performance from Lil Wayne and more.

Read More: Every Rapper Who Turned Heads on the 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet

Check out Snoop Dogg receiving the Ultimate Icon Award and performing a medley of hits at the 2025 BET Awards below.

Watch Snoop Dogg's Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech

Watch Snoop Dogg Perform a Medley of Hits at the 2025 BET Awards