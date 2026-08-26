Tupac Shakur to Be Played by Panic Star Camron Jones in Snoop Dogg Biopic

Casting for the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic is in full swing, with actor Camron Jones now joining the cast as the late Tupac Shakur.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), Jones' inclusion in the film was announced via The Hollywood Reporter. Lauren London will also be joining the cast as Snoop's late mother.

Jones is known for his roles in Amazon Prime’s YA drama Panic as well as grown-ish, The Purge and Shameless. He will also be appearing in the upcoming third season of P-Valley. He joins a small group of actors who have portrayed the late rapper in films over the years, including Anthony Mackie in the 2009 Biggie biopic Notorious, Marcc Rose in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton and Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the 2017 Pac biopic, All Eyez on Me.

The R-rated film, titled Snoop, will hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2027. Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss is portraying the titular West Coast rap icon.

In a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop was asked why he picked Daviss to portray him.

"Jonathan is the whole thing," he said. "He's a dynamic actor. He's a great spirit and he's a learner. He's able to take things and make it better."

Snoop will be produced by Brian Grazer (8 Mile) and directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) for Universal Pictures. The project also marks the first film under Death Row Pictures' overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

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