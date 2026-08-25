Outlawz Member E.D.I. Mean Describes Tupac Shakur’s Horrific Drive-By Shooting in Murder Trial Testimony

Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean describes Tupac Shakur's horrific drive-by shooting during his testimony on day seven of the Tupac murder trial.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), Tupac Shakur's childhood friend and Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean, born Malcolm Greenidge, took the stand and recalled the tragic night of witnessing 2Pac getting shot on Sept. 7, 1996, following the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The veteran rapper-producer was in a car behind the black BMW that 2Pac and Death Row Records CEO Marion "Suge" Knight were traveling in, on the way to the 662 club.

Greenidge testified that he witnessed a light-colored Cadillac pulling up next to Shakur and Knight's vehicle and saw an "arm and the gun attached to that arm" out the car window shooting at the BMW.

"I'm horrified," he said when asked about his reaction to the shooting at the time. "We started to get out of the car to go check on Tupac."

But before they could check on 'Pac, Greenidge said Suge made a U-turn and drove off. They followed them, and when Suge stopped again, Greenidge and others checked on Tupac's condition.

"We get out of the car to go check on Tupac," he recalled. "When we approached the car, [Shakur] said to me, 'Get on the ground. They're going to shoot you.' When I turned around, it was a shotgun in my face."

Greenidge explained that police officers arrived at the scene with guns pointing at them and ordering them to get on the ground. He also testified that he could not see who was the actual shooter or shooters in the car.

Sadly, Tupac Shakur would eventually die seven days later from his injuries on Sept. 13, 1996.

The trial is still ongoing and is expected to last about six weeks. Duane "Keffe D" Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

You can watch Malcolm Greenidge's (aka E.D.I. Mean's) full testimony in the video below.

Watch Tupac Shakur's Childhood Friend Recall 'Horrific' Drive-by Shooting

Watch KTLA 5's Report: The Story Behind the Final Photograph of Tupac Shakur

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