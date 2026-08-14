Six Men, 10 Women Selected for Jury in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial – Report

Six men and 10 women have been selected to serve on the jury for the Tupac Shakur murder trial.

According to a Fox13 News report, published on Friday (Aug. 14), a jury of six men and 10 women has been picked for the trial in Las Vegas that involves Duane "Keefe D" Davis, an ex-gang leader accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing. Details about their ethnicity or age have not been disclosed to the public. During the selection process, prospective jurors were questioned regarding their familiarity with 2Pac's music, their views on gang activity, and their preferred books and films.

Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday (Aug. 17). Keefe D, 63, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in Tupac's death. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks, and it may feature testimony from Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight...or not.

In an ABC News interview, Suge made it clear that he wanted no parts of the Tupac trial and has nothing to say about Keefe D or his alleged role in the 1996 shooting.

"This trial has nothing to do with me, and if somebody brings me there, it's gonna hurt whoever brings me there. I promise you that," he reportedly warned.

"They make me come there against my will, if [Keefe D]'s lawyers bring me there, it don't look good for him. If the prosecution brings me there, it don't look good for them," he continued, adding, "Leave me out of it."

Additionally, Keefe D’s 2019 book, Compton Street Legend, where he detailed his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's murder will be used heavily by prosecutors during the trial. However, Keefe D has gone so far as to disavow what he said in his memoir. The former Crip leader had previously acknowledged being in the car that pulled alongside Tupac and Suge at a Las Vegas intersection before the shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. 2Pac died six days later at age 25 on Sept. 13, 1996.

Keefe D is facing life in prison if found guilty.

Watch Fox5 Las Vegas: 10 Women, Six Men Chosen as Jury for Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

Watch Fox 5 New York: Tupac Murder Trial – How the Keefe D Case Reached Court Nearly 30 Years Later

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